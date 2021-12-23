KINGSPORT — A clean car can become an exploding car if a cigarette ignites flammable cleaner or its fumes.
A Chevrolet Malibu with Arizona license plates exploded in the Pavilion shopping center parking lot Thursday afternoon.
Kingsport Fire Department spokesman Barry Brickey said in a phone interview the blast occurred after the occupant of the vehicle had cleaned the door panels and other interior parts and lit a cigarette.
Brickey said the cleaning agent was flammable, and marked as such on the bottle. The fluid and/or its fumes ignited, triggering the explosion. However, the man suffered only minor injuries, and no other damage or injuries were reported, Brickey said.
"KFD Engine 8 responded to a vehicle incident in the Kingsport Target parking lot today," Brickey posted on Facebook. "A man escaped with minor injuries after cleaning solution fumes ignited by a lit cigarette caused an exposure reaction inside a car. No other injuries were reported."
The explosion occurred in front of Target, near the access road that runs between the stores and fast-foot restaurants.
"The people inside the (Target) store said they heard it inside the back of the store," Brickey said.
"The guy had cleaned the car and polished the door panels and dash," Brickey said by phone. "He lit a cigarette, and it exploded."
The force of the explosion scattered broken glass up to 180 feet away, on the parking lot as well as on and across an access road to the drive-thru of Panda Express and near Freddie's Frozen Custard.
It also tore apart the Malibu's front driver and passenger side doors and blew out the windows and a sunroof.
An initial inquiry to Police Department spokesman Tom Patton was referred to the Fire Department.
Brickey, public information and education officer for the Fire Department, could not be reached immediately for comment. A call to the fire marshal's office as instructed in Brickey's voice mail recording, was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
A call to fire Capt. Brandon Stanley, shift commander, also was not immediately returned, but Brickey responded shortly thereafter and then posted details on social media.
