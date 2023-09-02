Local News Logo

Folks across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee get up in the morning, afternoon and evening to make sure shelves are stocked, hospitals are functioning, banks are open and all the other needs a community has are filled.

Data on those workers and employers — according to states’ employment agencies and the 2020 U.S. Census — provides a snapshot of what it takes to keep people safe, fed, healthy, educated, with air conditioning and heat, connected to the internet and able to pay bills and buy things.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you