Folks across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee get up in the morning, afternoon and evening to make sure shelves are stocked, hospitals are functioning, banks are open and all the other needs a community has are filled.
Data on those workers and employers — according to states’ employment agencies and the 2020 U.S. Census — provides a snapshot of what it takes to keep people safe, fed, healthy, educated, with air conditioning and heat, connected to the internet and able to pay bills and buy things.
How many people are employed?
In the LENOWISCO Planning District, according to the Virginia Employment Commission’s most recent 2023 statistics, 31,603 people are employed across Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton out of a total 2020 U.S. Census population of 82,488.
In Sullivan County, according to NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, 74,313 people countywide are employed out of a population of 157,843.
Different regions have different economic focuses, but retail and health care are among the top three in Sullivan County and the LENOWISCO area.
Manufacturing is among the top 10 employment sectors on both sides of the state line, but Sullivan County has almost eight times the number of manufacturing jobs found in the LENOWISCO Planning District.
Here are the approximate workers in the top 10 economic sectors:
Southwest Virginia (source: LENOWISCO/VEC)
10 largest industry/business employment sectors in the LENOWISCO area, 1st quarter 2023 (VEC)
• Government: 6,884 workers (Local — 3,995; State — 2,198; Federal — 691)
• Retail: 3,678
• Health care/social assistance: 3,509
• Accommodation/food service: 1,865
• Manufacturing: 1,491
• Professional/scientific/technical: 615
• Construction: 583
• Wholesale: 449
• Financial/insurance: 398
• Mining/quarry/gas & oil extraction: 352
Sullivan County (source: NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership)
• Manufacturing: 11,556
• Health care and social assistance: 10,820
• Retail trade: 9,084
• Accommodation and food services: 7,023
• Administrative/support/waste management and remediation services: 5,846
• Other services (except public administration): 3,244
Largest employers
Health care, retail, education and government all appear among the top employment drivers on both sides of the state line in the region. Southwest Virginia has its own unique major employers — two state prisons — while Eastman has been a longtime employment linchpin in East Tennessee and among many Southwest Virginia workers.
Both areas share Walmart and Ballad Health as major employers, and school systems on both sides of the border are also prominent in the top 10 employer lists created by state and economic planning agencies.
Manufacturing makes up a small slice of the top 10 employers in Sullivan County and the LENOWISCO area, although Kingsport hosts two — Eastman and its contractor Cam Industrial Solutions and BAE Systems. Tempur Production in Scott County is the only production employer in the LENOWISCO top ten employers.
The top 10 employers in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee are:
LENOWISCO (source: LENOWISCO Planning District and VEC)