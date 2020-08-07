BLOUNTVILLE — In the Sullivan County General Election held on Thursday, Tim Bradshaw won election to the Sullivan County Commission District 11 seat, with 1,909 votes, according to unofficial results posted on the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website.
Bradshaw, a Republican and the only candidate on the ballot, won election to fill the seat for two years. It was vacated by Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull upon his election to that office last year and had been filled since by Commissioner Joe Herron.
In other county races on the ballot, Andrew Jackson Gibbons (R) won election to finish the unexpired term of Public Defender, Judicial District 2, with 19,505 votes; and Property Assessor Donna Whitaker (R) won re-election to what will be her first full four-year term, with 19,888 votes.
Whitaker, a longtime employee of the assessor’s office, won the seat two years ago to finish the unexpired term of Ron Hillman, who died in office.
Like Bradshaw, Gibbons and Whitaker were unopposed on the ballot.
All results are unofficial until certified at a later date by the Sullivan County Election Commission.