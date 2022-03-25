Local nonprofits are stepping up any way they can to try and help refugees who are fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it is supporting a worldwide initiative to help Ukrainians in need and has developed a website to direct those who would like to donate safely.
“United Ways across the globe are standing with Ukraine by supporting the United for Ukraine Fund,” a press release stated. “The United Way of Greater Kingsport knows the importance of finding safe, secure ways to donate.”
The United for Ukraine fund has been set up to help with those donations.
United Way officials said by donating to the United for Ukraine fund, individuals can rest assured that donations are going toward supporting vetted, nonpartisan organizations on the ground and providing vital help to those who need it most.
Individuals interested in making a donation can visit www.uwaykpt.org/ukraine.
The press release said United Way Worldwide is working with trusted partners: United Way Romania, United Way Hungary and Fundacja Dobrych Inicjatyw (Good Initiatives Foundation) in Poland, in support of families migrating to safety across Europe.
Funds donated will aid those the crisis has displaced, officials said.
The immediate support will cover needs such as:
· Transportation
· Shelter
· Food and medicines
· Critical childcare supplies, including infant formula and diapers
· Hygiene kits, and more
At the same time, the Salvation Army is also seeking donations through its World Service Office. The Salvation Army has nine offices in Ukraine, as well as in affected areas in neighboring countries.