The United Way of Greater Kingsport has reached 48% of its fundraising campaign goal.
United Way officials announced Thursday during a press conference that its “United We're Strong” fundraising campaign has reached $1.44 million of it’s $3 million goal. The campaign ends in mid-November.
“We are almost there,” Mike Baker, vice chairman of the United Way of Greater Kingsport campaign, said. “There’s a lot of work that’s been done, but still a lot left to do.”
United Way held its press conference in front of the downtown Pal’s on Revere Street as it kicked off its restaurant campaign, which will last until Oct. 10.
During that time, Pal’s in Kingsport, Church Hill and Blountville will be taking donations.
Greg Perdue, chairman of the United Way of Greater Kingsport campaign, echoed Baker’s sentiment. He also issued challenges for the community.
“Our goal is $3 million and that is a very important goal,” he said. “Last year, we had that goal and we reached it with cash and pledges, but also in-kind donations. But this year is going to be critical to reach it with cash and pledges, given inflation.”
Several Kingsport companies and businesses have already stepped up, Baker said.
He said United Way needs help. Every day the organization helps 1,400 people in the community.
“You don’t know when it’s going to be you that needs the help,” Perdue said.
He said there are three stories on the United Way’s website that shows the power of how United Way has helped the community.
One story in particular struck Perdue.
It’s the story of Floyd Pate.
He said Pate was having trouble breathing. So, with some convincing, he went to Friends in Need.
“It turns out Floyd had throat cancer and was days away from losing his life,” Perdue said.
He got help and went through throat surgery and is now cancer free. He needed money for the surgery.
“Your dollars provided those funds,” Perdue said.
Perdue said there are four areas the campaign is focusing on this year:
He asked for the continued support of past donors. Those donors are what drives the funding, he said. “We need you,” he said.
With inflation impacting lives, United Way asked people to give a 5% increase to their donation, which is half the national average of 10% inflation. “We’re asking you to meet us halfway,” Perdue said.
He said one form of giving is leadership giving of $500. For $10 a week, anyone can be a leadership giver.
Finally, he asked those who recently moved into the area to donate. “We ask you to participate in your community by getting involved with United Way,” he said.
Perdue asked for all who can to give.
“United We’re Strong is our campaign slogan,” he said. “But it’s not just words. It’s the spirit of all that we do. Together we can collectively tackle and conquer those challenges that are so difficult for us all individually to face. We need your help. We have more work to do.”