United Way fundraiser

The United Way of Greater Kingsport campaign chair Greg Perdue, left, and Mike Baker, vice chair, speak Thursday about the campaign. United Way has reached 48% of its fundraising goal for this year.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

The United Way of Greater Kingsport has reached 48% of its fundraising campaign goal.

United Way officials announced Thursday during a press conference that its “United We're Strong” fundraising campaign has reached $1.44 million of it’s $3 million goal. The campaign ends in mid-November.

