Sullivan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Sullivan County has been chosen to receive $49,565 in Phase 40 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, according to a press release from United Way of Greater Kingsport.

