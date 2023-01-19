Sullivan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Sullivan County has been chosen to receive $49,565 in Phase 40 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, according to a press release from United Way of Greater Kingsport.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA, according to a press release.
It consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide.
The local board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Sullivan County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
How to qualify?
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
Be eligible to receive Federal Funds
Have an accounting system
Practice non-discrimination
Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and
If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Sullivan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Meals on Wheels of Kingsport, Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, Salvation Army-Bristol, Salvation Army-Kingsport, Family Promise of Greater Kingsport, and Second Harvest Food Bank.
How to apply?
These agencies were responsible for providing meals, lodging, and utility assistance. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Becca Sutphen by phone at (423) 378-3409 ext. 13 or by email at bsutphen@uwaykpt.org for an application.
Completed applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 to the United Way of Greater Kingsport, 301 Louis Street, Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.