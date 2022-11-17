United Way campaign goal

The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it had reached $2.6 million in its fundraising campaign for 2022. United Way held a luncheon at the Kingsport Farmers Market for its end of the year event.

 Allen Rau

United Way of Greater Kingsport revealed Thursday that it had raised $2,608,201.06 as it nears the end of its 2022 fundraising campaign.

“We are seeing the community step up,” Greg Perdue, 2022 campaign chairman for the United Way. “We are seeing the community step up and meet the challenge.”

