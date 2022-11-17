The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it had reached $2.6 million in its fundraising campaign for 2022. United Way held a luncheon at the Kingsport Farmers Market for its end of the year event.
United Way of Greater Kingsport revealed Thursday that it had raised $2,608,201.06 as it nears the end of its 2022 fundraising campaign.
“We are seeing the community step up,” Greg Perdue, 2022 campaign chairman for the United Way. “We are seeing the community step up and meet the challenge.”
The United Way of Greater Kingsport held a luncheon at the Kingsport Farmers Market to announce its end of the year fundraising numbers. United Way officials said there are still community partners raising money, so the number wouldn’t be the final figure.
But, as the community sees challenges this year with inflation and more people needing help, the community helped meet the need, Perdue said.
“Thank you all very much for helping make this happen,” Perdue said.
Michelle Bacon, 2022 United Way board president, became even more ecstatic about the campaign goal being met.
“My script says I’m supposed to say wow,” she said. “But I’m a woohoo girl. How about woohoo for raising all this money!”
The theme for this year’s campaign was “United We’re Strong!” UWGK fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community by supporting 25 nonprofit member agencies with 32 programs.
The lives of 1,400 local people every day are impacted through the donations, United Way officials said.
During the luncheon, representatives for all 32 programs impacted by the United Way dollars introduced how the funds help them and those they help in many ways.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull also read a proclamation from the city of Kingsport honoring Perdue for his role as campaign chair this year and he was given a mayor’s coin.
“This guy is one tireless worker and he deserves all the praise we can give him,” Shull said.
United Way officials said there were 16 different businesses that donated more than $5,000 this year, giving them “Top Giver” honors.
“I understand what it means to be strong now for United We’re Strong,” Perdue said. “I see what needs are out there and how each individual agency are alone can’t tackle every challenge. But collectively, with the wraparound services all the agencies provide, we can provide holistic support for all those citizens who need a leg up.”