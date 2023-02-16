featured United Way of Greater Kingsport announces $1.6M allocation to 26 agencies From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Feb 16, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brian Alderson, board member of the United Way of Greater Kingsport, goes over allocations of funding Thursday during the 2023 United Way of Greater Kingsport Annual Luncheon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced an allocation of $1.6 million to 26 local agencies that run 32 programs during its 2023 annual meeting Thursday.The event was held at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex and included representatives from UWGK’s board of directors, member agency partners, volunteers, donors and Kingsport officials.United Way officials dedicated $656,432 to agencies and programs focused on helping children and youth succeed, according to a news release. Another $204,417 was dedicated to agencies and programs focused on promoting self-sufficiency.Finally, the agency dedicated $739,151 to agencies and programs dedicated to ensuring health, safety, stability and seniors.In addition to reviewing the highlights from 2022 and unveiling the 2022 digital annual report, available at uwaykpt.org/2022annualreport, UWGK affirmed the incoming 2023 board of directors.Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union, is the 2023 UWGK board president.The keynote address was provided by Larry Thornton, author of “Why Not Win? Reflections on a Fifty-year Journey from the Segregated South to America’s Board Rooms — And What It Can Teach Us All.”The UWGK concluded the programming by announcing several awards, including the Live United Award to Edd Baldock.Baldock has served the UWGK for more than a decade and has led projects that include community needs assessment, initiative management, community metrics and online application migrations. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Institutions Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you