United Way Annual Meeting

Brian Alderson, board member of the United Way of Greater Kingsport, goes over allocations of funding Thursday during the 2023 United Way of Greater Kingsport Annual Luncheon.

KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced an allocation of $1.6 million to 26 local agencies that run 32 programs during its 2023 annual meeting Thursday.

The event was held at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex and included representatives from UWGK’s board of directors, member agency partners, volunteers, donors and Kingsport officials.

