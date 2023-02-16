The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced an allocation of $1.6 million to 26 local agencies who run 32 different programs during its 2023 Annual Meeting Thursday.
The event was held at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Community Complex and included representatives from UWGK’s Board of Directors, member agency partners, volunteers, donors and Kingsport public officials.
United Way officials dedicated $656,432 to agencies and programs focused on helping children and youth succeed, according to a press release.
Another $204,417 was dedicated to agencies and programs focused on promoting self-sufficiency.
Finally, the agency dedicated $739,151 to agencies and programs focus on ensuring health, safety, stability and seniors.
In addition to reviewing the highlights from 2022 and unveiling the 2022 digital annual report, found at www.uwaykpt.org/2022annualreport, UWGK affirmed the incoming 2023 Board of Directors.
Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union, was affirmed as the 2023 UWGK board president.
The keynote address was provided by Larry Thornton, author of “Why Not Win? A Reflection on his fifty-year journey from the segregated South to America’s boardrooms – and what it teaches us all”
UWGK concluded the programming by announcing several awards, including a recognition for the Live United Award to Edd Baldock.
Baldock has served the United Way of Greater Kingsport for more than a decade and has led projects that include community needs assessment, initiative management, community metrics and online application migrations.