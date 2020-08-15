KINGSPORT — The United Ways of Northeast Tennessee collectively launched fundraising campaigns across the region on Friday, announcing a fundraising goal of $6 million.
This year’s campaign theme — “United We’re Strong” — was also revealed at the virtual kickoff luncheon held at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
“United Way moves me, nudges me, helps me step forward and go ahead and do it. Act and make a difference,” said Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman, the keynote speaker for Friday’s event.
Matt Marshall, the United Way of West Tennessee president/CEO, spoke about the history and struggles that his family endured, but gave a statement of hope and confidence.
“I too dare to dream. … We work to see our community be more equitable,” Marshall said.
Each local United Way announced its fundraising goal:
— United Way of Greater Kingsport: $3 million
— United Way of Bristol TN/VA: $1 million
— United Way of East TN Highlands: $1.5 million
— United Way of Greene County: $350,000
— United Way of Hawkins County: $150,000
Individuals, companies, or organizations interested in learning more about United Way’s work or investing in the community through United Way are encouraged to contact their local United Way for opportunities to give, advocate, and volunteer.