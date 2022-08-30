AveNew Logo

AveNew, the drug education and prevention initiative of the United Way of Greater Kingsport, is a community drug education and prevention coalition striving to create a healthy and safe community free of substance misuse.

The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

“Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “No only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family members, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”

