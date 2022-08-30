AveNew, the drug education and prevention initiative of the United Way of Greater Kingsport, is a community drug education and prevention coalition striving to create a healthy and safe community free of substance misuse.
The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
“Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “No only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family members, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
The event is being held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is being hosted by AveNew, the drug education and preventive initiative for the United Way.
The event will feature mayoral proclamations from Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable. Craig Forrester will also share a story of how three friends created Recovery Resources, a log non-profit agency of peers and allies dedicated to helping people across Northeast Tennessee with recovery from addiction.
The event concludes with the dedication of the Community Art Project, “We’re All Connected,” an interactive weaving project.
“It is imperative that we each do what we can to combat the incalculable loss that results to our community from the scourge of substance abuse disorders,” Staubus said.