KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced the results of its 2020 fundraising campaign Thursday morning, and as you might expect, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact.
Brent Mullins, chair of the fundraising effort, announced the United Way had raised just over $2.6 million, or about 87% of the nonprofit organization’s $3 million goal. The announcement was live-streamed from the Kingsport Farmers Market.
“The challenges this year we’ve all acknowledged, but it’s pretty amazing considering the challenges we were presented with,” Mullins said. “To be able to give at that level and know that’s going out to support all of those organizations and programs is a huge accomplishment.
“And the fight is not over. There’s still more dollars coming in.”
The United Way’s annual fundraising drive runs from mid-August through late November. Dollars raised through the campaign stay in the greater Kingsport area and go to support 43 programs and 31 member agencies. These agencies sustain positive impacts on the health, education, and financial stability of everyone within our community.
COMMENTS FROM THE UNITED WAY
This year’s campaign theme is “United We’re Strong,” which focuses on the Greater Kingsport community’s collective power to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. The dollars raised improve the lives of more than 1,400 people on any given day, said Keith Parker, board president of the United Way.
“Every day in our community, people are struggling with different personal situations and different needs. This is not a fight they can take on alone,” Parker said. “We at the United Way believe our entire community united ... is strong and because of that we’re able to help, bound together and come up with ways to help different folks in their individual situations.”
Chad Austin, the vice-chair of this year’s campaign, explained why he volunteers for the United Way.
“I do it because it helps people. It helps people I don’t know and it helps people I know,” Austin said. “Each month we have a campaign cabinet meeting, and we invite one of our member agencies to speak, and almost every month I have a tie to that agency. That’s why I do the things I do for the United Way.”
ABOUT THE UNITED WAY
The UWGK supports 43 programs through 31 agencies, such as the Boy Scouts of America, the Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc., Hope House, the Literacy Council and Meals on Wheels. Programs supported fall into four focus areas: helping children and youth succeed, promoting self-sufficiency, ensuring safety and stability and supporting aging with choices.
Through these agencies and initiatives, the UWGK improves the lives of more than 1,400 locals every day, by tackling early-grade literacy, breaking the cycle of poverty, confronting access to effective healthcare, supporting the needs of senior citizens, and battling the opioid addiction in our region.
Contributions can be made by texting “uwaykpt” to 404-03 or by mailing a check to UWGK, 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660. Easy-to-give online options are also available at www.uwaykpt.org/give. For more information, call (423) 378-3409, ext. 14.