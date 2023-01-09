The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community – citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the non-profit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.