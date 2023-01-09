The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million.
“We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community – citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the non-profit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”
United Way announced in November that it had reached $2.6 million of its $3 million goal during its end-of-the-year luncheon.
But the non-profit organization kept pushing to achieve the ultimate goal of $3 million under the slogan, “United We’re Strong!”
Since that time, Glasscock said an additional $200,000 in cash and pledges came in and United Way also saw $200,000 of in-kind donations. She said there was also an additional $53,000 in grants that have be awarded.
“This puts us very comparable to where we ended the year in 2021,” Glasscock said.
UWGK helps with health, education, and financial stability of every person in the community by supporting 25 nonprofit member agencies with 32 programs. The lives of 1,400 local people every day are affected through the donations, United Way officials said.
Glasscock sent a newsletter Monday to members, alerting them of the news that the campaign goal had been met.
The money is much needed, she said.
“Our non-profits continue to face tremendous challenges of inflation,” Glasscock said. “People in need are also experiencing the loss of many subsidies that came available under COVID for housing and food assistance.”
It’s not only the individuals seeing pain, though, but the non-profits as well as federal dollars continue to dry up. She said the upcoming year may be one of the most challenging for families within the community.
“As COVID extra dollars end for many agencies, along with the extra costs of heating homes through the winter, and with the continued rising costs of everything it is harder and harder to make ends meet,” she said. “Help is needed now more than ever.”