KINGSPORT - United Way of Greater Kingsport, in partnership with Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and Urban League of Chattanooga, are providing free tax preparation for those who qualify.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax preparation to individuals who had a household income lower than $60,000 in 2022.
IRS-certified volunteers will be available by appointment to provide basic income tax return preparation.
VITA volunteers are unable the following types of tax returns: Schedule C with Losses, Complicated and Advanced Schedule D (capital gains and losses), Rental or Farm Income, and certain travel and auto deductions.
Certified VITA volunteers will be available by appointment on Monday evenings and Thursday evenings between now and April 13th. There are 60 appointments remaining this tax season.
Appointments are held at the Riverview Community Room located off Wheatley Street in Kingsport. To schedule an appointment, please call 423-483-2962.
In addition, the United Way has also partnered with My Free Taxes to provide a service where anyone in the community can file taxes through an online portal.
Individuals can go to www.myfreetaxes.com and securely submit information through a guided portal that prompts the user with questions to easily file taxes, or it can also connect individuals with tax professionals who can assist.