KINGSPORT - United Way of Greater Kingsport, in partnership with Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and Urban League of Chattanooga, are providing free tax preparation for those who qualify.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax preparation to individuals who had a household income lower than $60,000 in 2022.

