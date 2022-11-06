KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced last week that it has raised a little more than $2.4 million to date, or 80% of its $3 million campaign goal.
The dollars raised by UWGK stay in the community to improve the lives of local families, friends, and neighbors.
“The impact of inflation has also impacted the nonprofits in our community,” Greg Perdue, Kingsport Market president at First Horizon Bank and 2022 campaign chair, said. “It’s costing more to provide even the same number of people as in the past. We’re asking folks to give and to give generously.”
The theme for this year is “United We’re Strong!” UWGK fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community by supporting 25 nonprofit member agencies with 32 programs.
In addition, support is provided to four major community impact initiatives focused on drug education and prevention, reducing homelessness, increasing reading proficiency and supporting caregivers, particularly grandparents, raising children.
The campaign celebration is scheduled for Nov. 17. UWGK officials said they hope the community helps the organization reach its $3 million goal.
The lives of 1,400 local people every day are impacted through the donations, United Way officials said.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
A campaign video and three video vignettes featuring stories of some of the many people helped can be found at uwaykpt.org/2022campaign.