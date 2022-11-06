United Way logo

KINGSPORT — The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced last week that it has raised a little more than $2.4 million to date, or 80% of its $3 million campaign goal.

The dollars raised by UWGK stay in the community to improve the lives of local families, friends, and neighbors.

A campaign video and three video vignettes featuring stories of some of the many people helped can be found at uwaykpt.org/2022campaign.