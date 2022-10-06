The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it has met 63% of its campaign goal this year, or $1.9 million.
“Together, we can collectively tackle and conquer those challenges that are so difficult for us all individually to face.,” Greg Perdue, Kingsport market president at First Horizon Bank and 2022 Campaign Chair, said. “We need your help. We have more work to do.”
The organization’s goal is to reach $3 million. The theme for this year’s campaign is “United We’re Strong,” a theme that highlights the powerful enduring spirit of our community – a community that continues to reach out to help neighbors in need, campaign officials said.
The announcement comes after United Way announced two weeks ago it had reached almost half of its campaign goal at $1.44 million.
The campaign ends in mid-November or almost six weeks away, officials said. Each day the nonprofit agency helps almost 1,400 people.
A campaign video and three video vignettes featuring stories of some of the many people helped every day can be found at the United Way of Greater Kingsport website, www.uwaykpt.org/2022campaign.
Individuals, companies, or organizations interested in learning more about United Way’s work or investing in the community through UWGK are encouraged to visit www.uwaykpt.org.
United Way officials said at least eight corporate or business partners have helped so far.