KINGSPORT — United Way kicked off fundraising campaigns across the region Thursday afternoon at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

United Ways of Northeast Tennessee, including United Way of Greater Kingsport, United Way of Bristol TN/VA, United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, United Way of Greene County and United Way of Hawkins County, were all represented at the event.

United Way representatives

United Way campaign chairs from across the region answer questions from Sterling Henton about their fundraising campaign goals.
Sterling Henton

Sterling Henton, former University of Tennessee starting quarterback and entertainer, accepts a gift from United Way after his speech at the United Way luncheon. 
ECU award

Representatives from Eastman Credit Union accept their United Ways of Northeast Tennessee 2023 Regional Leadership in Philanthropy Award.


