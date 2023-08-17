Representatives from Eastman Credit Union accept their United Ways of Northeast Tennessee 2023 Regional Leadership in Philanthropy Award.
From left to right: Jeremiah Lounds, Eastman Credit Union COO and United Way of Greater Kingsport signature club vice chair; Travis Mathes, HR coordinator and Eastman Credit Union's United Way of Greater Kingsport campaign coordinator; Tara Smith, Eastman Credit Union staff assistant to the CEO; Craig Schmidt, Eastman director of CM&S division and United Way of Greater Kingsport vice president.
KINGSPORT — United Way kicked off fundraising campaigns across the region Thursday afternoon at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
United Ways of Northeast Tennessee, including United Way of Greater Kingsport, United Way of Bristol TN/VA, United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, United Way of Greene County and United Way of Hawkins County, were all represented at the event.
Donation goals for 2023
Each United Way’s campaign leaders shared their donation goals, totaling to a regional sum of $5.5 million. United Way of Greater Kingsport had the highest goal, hoping to reach $3 million in donations this fundraising year.
“It is always energizing to see our United Way friends, along with great companies and donors from across the region at the kickoff,” said Danelle Glasscock, United Way of Greater Kingsport executive director. “There’s a great feeling of us all being in the same room, united with the same purpose of improving lives in our communities.”
United Way of Greater Kingsport supports 25 agencies and 31 programs, spanning from the areas of education, income and health.
“I think the main thing is that we want people to give,” Glasscock said. “It's that time of year where we really need those financial donations from people in our community that will help improve the lives of so many across our region.”
Mike Baker, 2023 campaign chair for United Way of Greater Kingsport, wants everyone to feel they have some way to contribute.
“I think the main message that we want everyone to know is that United Way is all about improving people's lives,” said Baker. “Everybody doing their part, united, means that we can come together and accomplish great good.”
Keynote speech from former UT quarterback
Sterling Henton delivered the keynote speech for the event. With the nickname “DJ Sterl the Pearl,” Henton served as a speaker and entertainer for the event. He is most known for his days of playing quarterback at the University of Tennessee from 1987 to 1990.
His speech emphasized investing in young people and his own personal connection to United Way.
“It’s not just one of us that are able to make it all happen,” Henton said. "We all have to stand together to be strong and accomplish our goals and maximize the impact of the United Way.”
Henton compared working together to baseball — both hands must work together to swing at the ball.
“That's the thing about the United Way. It’s not the right way, it’s not the left way, it’s together. It’s ambidextrous — united we stand. You’ve got to stand stronger to knock it out of the park.”
Representatives from Eastman Credit Union accept their United Ways of Northeast Tennessee 2023 Regional Leadership in Philanthropy Award.
Eastman Credit Union was honored at the event with the United Ways of Northeast Tennessee 2023 Regional Leadership in Philanthropy Award. This award recognizes businesses and organizations who represent the region and are committed to its growth.
“Their commitment to and investment in this region is unparalleled,” said Craig Schmidt, vice president for United Way of Greater Kingsport. “In Kingsport, they are the second largest workplace campaign with the tremendous engagement of over two thirds of their employees contributing with almost 25% of those giving it $500 or greater.”