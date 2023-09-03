CHURCH HILL — The United Steelworkers Union at Cardinal Glass advocates for employees and ensures they are cared for.

Joe Broadwater, who has been the president of USW Union Local 456 for 25 years, said the union represents all of the labor workers at the glass plant. They are also responsible for handling contract negotiations with the company.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you