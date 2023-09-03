CHURCH HILL — The United Steelworkers Union at Cardinal Glass advocates for employees and ensures they are cared for.
Joe Broadwater, who has been the president of USW Union Local 456 for 25 years, said the union represents all of the labor workers at the glass plant. They are also responsible for handling contract negotiations with the company.
Broadwater said the union is important for seniority, safety and operation of the plant. The contract the union negotiates provides working rules and even identifies who receives overtime and promotions.
Broadwater said the union and employees haven’t been treated well in the past.
“I want to emphasize that there’s been a time here when I worked for the different companies before Cardinal bought us that we weren’t treated well,” Broadwater said. “This is the best I’ve felt in quite a few years.”
Human Resources Manager Thomas Segelhorst said Cardinal and the union have a great working relationship. He said unions are important to companies because they protect the workers.
“Many years ago, companies didn’t necessarily take good care of their employees from both a safety standpoint or a working condition standpoint,” Segelhorst said. “There’s a lot of things changed since then, and the federal government has put a lot of rules and regulations in place that help protect employees. But unions also have a role in helping to make sure that employees have a level of protection.”
Since taking over the glass plant, Broadwater said Cardinal has made many changes that have benefited the workers and the union. This includes adding employee break rooms, allowing union orientation for new hires and better union communication.
Broadwater said the union is currently seeing its lowest number of grievances due to the open communication between the union and administration. This kind of communication allows them to stay operational during COVID.
“Tom, the company and the union got together to keep from idling one of our furnaces and shutting it down,” Broadwater said. “We changed the whole hourly schedule and kept people in here.”
The union also offers members additional life insurance and sick benefits.
