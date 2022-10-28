Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show.
“It’s the lowest that I can recall,” said Clay Walker, CEO for NETWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and its municipalities.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released unemployment statistics on Thursday for all 95 counties in the state as well as municipalities.
The Kingsport-Bristol Metropolitan Area, which also includes Hawkins County and part of Southwest Virginia, recorded a 3% unemployment rate. Sullivan County recorded a 3.1% unemployment rate.
The unemployment rate was almost as low a year ago when it fell to 3.2%, records show.
Unemployment rates continue to stay low as inflation continues to climb and the threat of a recession lies ahead in the future. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that the economy had grown by 2.6% for the third quarter after shrinking by 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter.
Walker said there can be good and bad within the numbers that are given in the unemployment report. Those numbers can be skewed by those who have dropped out of the labor market, and he said after the pandemic he thinks many people did.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said within the city there have been 5,300 jobs added since the end of the Great Recession. There’s still more work to be done, though, he said.
“Employers continue to indicate that they have several job openings in a variety of occupations and skills,” he said. “However, unemployment data can be misleading in that it records only those seeking work. As a community we need to continue efforts to improve the labor participation rate, which remains lower than the state and national averages.”
Walker said there are plenty of available jobs out there for job seekers.
“You would like to think that everyone who’s wanting to work can,” Walker said.
Locally, he said there have been a lot of initiatives to try and help overcome the worker shortages that have been occurring across the region and the country.
He said NETWORKS and its partners right now are working on ways to specifically target potential job seekers and get them trained for high-paying niche jobs.
An example of those jobs is in the airline industry, which was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and is now bouncing back, he said. There are several prospects looking at possibly locating to the Tri-Cities Airport right now.
During the past year, NETWORKS has been able to recruit 850 jobs into the area when a normal year is about 750 jobs, he said, so that shows prospects are still interested even if the job market is tight.
In the meantime, there are sites being developed at the airport and in Bristol, Tennessee.
Walker said these things are what could possibly help the area if the economy does start contracting.
“When things slow down, hopefully they won’t slow down for us like other regions,” he said.