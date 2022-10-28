Local News Graphic

Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show.

“It’s the lowest that I can recall,” said Clay Walker, CEO for NETWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and its municipalities.

