The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will return to City Hall, 415 Broad Street, next month.

KINGSPORT — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will return to City Hall, 415 Broad St., next month to help low-income households apply for assistance in paying their delinquent utility bills.

UETHDA officials will be in the lobby of city hall and in their RV in the city hall parking lot assisting residents from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 15, according to a city press release.


