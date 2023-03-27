KINGSPORT — A social services agency is in the process of implementing a water utilities program that could help some Kingsport residents and others throughout Northeast Tennessee get back on track with their utility bills.
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency received almost $1.6 million from a federal grant to help assist water customers in need.
“As long as the funding lasts, or until Sept. 30, we will have this program,” said Samantha Meade, community services manager for UETHDA.
The agency will have staff on hand Thursday from noon until 3:30 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist anyone who wants to apply for the program. The federal grant comes as part of COVID-19 assistance funding.
Meade said the program is income based, and those who are eligible can apply.
The program has been instituted as city water customers have faced billing issues over the last two years due to water meter replacement issues.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said the program comes at the right time.
“I think the timing is great,” said Shull, who sits on the UETHDA board. “It’ll help people catch up with their bill, particularly with the help from UETHDA.”
Meade said if a person owes $10 to $250, he or she will receive a $250 credit in their account. The program covers bills, reconnection fees and late fees.
The program helps anyone who lives in Sullivan, Hawkins, Hancock, Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties.
Meade said the water companies throughout the eight-county region decided whether they wanted to sign on, and most did.
For those wanting to apply, you can go to UETHDA’s office at 301 Louis St. or call (423) 246-6180.
You will need to bring a copy of at least one Social Security card for someone in the home, a copy of a driver’s license or an ID card of the person completing the application, along with proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone in the home over the age of 18.