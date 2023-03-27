Samantha Meade

Samantha Meade, community services manager for the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, is helping people across Northeast Tennessee apply for a water-utility assistance program.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — A social services agency is in the process of implementing a water utilities program that could help some Kingsport residents and others throughout Northeast Tennessee get back on track with their utility bills.

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency received almost $1.6 million from a federal grant to help assist water customers in need.

