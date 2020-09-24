The U.S. House passed Senate legislation on Wednesday — with a Kingsport connection — to help prevent veteran suicide.
One of the bill’s provisions is based off of the bipartisan Improve Act and is named after U.S. Rep. Phil Roe’s constituent, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Parker G. Fox, a Kingsport native who tragically lost his life to suicide earlier this year.
“He was only 25 years old when he died this summer,” Roe said of Fox in a House speech. “I did not know Parker personally but I have been touched by the loving legacy he left behind from the many wonderful comments I’ve heard from friends and family. My heart is with his family and friends today. I hope they take some comfort in knowing that Parker will forever be memorialized through this program that will help veterans like him across the country and hopefully save others from the deep grief they are now experiencing. It is Parker that I will be thinking of when I vote in support of this bill today.”
Roe, R-Tenn., the ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs (VA), urged House consideration of S. 785, the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019.
Twenty service members and veterans die by suicide every day despite the VA’s mental health budget exceeding $10 billion, according to Roe. S. 785 would prevent veteran suicide by expanding access to care, services and support for at-risk individuals within the VA healthcare system and in their local communities. The Fox provision is a suicide prevention grant program that would include community resources in veteran care.
“Only six of the 20 veteran service members who die by suicide have used VA care in the last two years prior to their death,” Roe pointed out. “Even those who may sometimes find a barrier to entry to a VA medical center too high, especially when they are already stressed or struggling. I believe we must expand VA’s reach by partnering with effective community organizations that are meeting military families where they are.”
The bill passed in the Senate in August.
U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., who chairs the House committee on Veterans’ Affairs, noted the committee has passed 15 pieces of legislation to address veterans’ mental health conditions.