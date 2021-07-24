WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has $300 million available to help coal communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency is seeking applications for the American Rescue Plan funds under two programs:
• $100 million in Build Back Better Challenge funds
• $200 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance funds
According to the EDA website, the two programs’ funds are dedicated to direct support of coal communities.
The EDA is focusing on communities and regions that can reasonably demonstrate how changes in the coal economy have resulted or are anticipated to result in job losses and layoffs in any coal-reliant commercial sector, including mining and coal-fired power plants.
Eligible applicants include:
• District organizations of an EDA-designated Economic Development District
• Indian tribes or consortiums of Indian tribes
• State, county, city, or other political subdivision of a state — special purpose units of a state or local government engaged in economic or infrastructure development activities, or a consortium of political subdivisions
• Individual or consortiums of institutions of higher education
• Public or private nonprofit organizations or associations acting in cooperation with officials of a political subdivision of a state
For more information
Individuals or for-profit entities are not eligible to apply for the programs.
For more information on the American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge, email BuildBackBetter@eda.gov.
For more information on the Economic Adjustment Assistance program, contact your state’s Economic Development Representative. Contact information for those representatives can be found online at www.eda.gov/contact.