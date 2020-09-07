GATE CITY — A road construction project is about to begin on a major route in Scott County, causing lane closures and a temporary closure of a nearby trash collection site.
Todd Bolling, area construction engineer for VDOT, gave an update on the U.S. 23 access management project during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The project is expected to last a year and will affect traffic between Weber City and Gate City.
About the project
Bolling said crews are about to begin work, which will take place on Route 23 in the Moccasin Gap area. The projected completion date for the project is Sept. 24, 2021.
“The project is divided into four phases,” Bolling said. “The first phase, we’re going to have a permanent lane closure in the travel lane, the right lane, on southbound 23 to accommodate the widening of 23 and moving 23 to the south a little bit there; the passing lane will be open. Phase Two, we’re going to switch, and we’ll have the travel lane in the northbound direction closed, and that’s to do some drainage work on 23 through there. … Phase Three, we’re going to close both passing lanes in each direction to accommodate the construction of the median and finish the drainage work. Then the fourth phase, we’ll be doing the temporary lane closures to do final paving, striping, signs, prettying up the project.”
The cost of the project is just over $2.5 million, Bolling said. Estes Brothers, a Jonesville-based company, will perform the work.
Solid waste center
Due to the project, the BOS voted to temporarily close the Moccasin Gap solid waste site, which is one of the busiest trash collection sites in the county, according to Public Works Director Bill Dingus.
County Administrator Freda Starnes said the closure would directly affect 18 homes on Filter Plant Road, as the homes aren’t in the town limits of Weber City or Gate City and do not have household trash pickup. The next closest solid waste sites are Manville, Daniel Boone, Antioch and Hiltons, Dingus said.
The closure will take effect Sept. 26, and the Dumpsters at that site will be distributed to other locations in the area. The two part-time employees at that site will be relocated as well.
“It’s just a product of getting Route 23 better,” said Supervisor Danny Mann. “There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s going to be an inconvenience to the people driving through there; it’s going to be an inconvenience for taking their trash, but we’ve just got to live with it for a while.”
Other matters
In other action, the BOS:
• Heard an update from Dingus about the county’s annual hazardous waste collection day. The event will be held Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gate City flea market parking lot.
• Adopted an ordinance to allow motor vehicle violations, crimes and offenses to be written on a county code instead of a state code, so the county will retain the money from these items instead of the commonwealth receiving the funds.
• Approved an interagency agreement with the city of Norton for a Department of Housing & Community Development grant, from which Scott County will receive $500,000 to help businesses.
• Approved a $5,000 sponsorship for the Mountain Empire Older Citizens Walkathon. This fundraiser funds the organization’s emergency fuel assistance program, which includes delivery of coal, gas, oil, wood and payment of electric bills up to $300 per household. In Scott County, 174 residents were assisted last fuel season (Nov. 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020) for a total expense of $45,900.03.