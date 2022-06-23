SURGOINSVILLE- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have released the identity of the man who died in the Holston River on Wednesday evening.
They identified the man as Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, of Ridgefields Road in Kingsport. He was found dead in the Holston River near the Christians Bend Boat Ramp after 5 p.m.
Officials located an unoccupied aluminum boat filled with personal belongings. According to officials, the boat did not appear to be involved in a collision.
Jenkin’s body was found about 200 yards upstream from where the boat was found. He was not wearing a life jacket.
The body has been taken to the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy.