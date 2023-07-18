featured Two-year bridge repair soon underway on John B. Dennis CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — A two-year project to repair the bridge on John B. Dennis Highway over the South Fork of the Holston River will start on Wednesday, officials said.The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there will be temporary lane closures nightly on the bridge over the South Fork of the Holston River near Moreland Drive.Permanent lane closures will be installed in the area next Monday, state officials said.Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on state Route 93 and will be in place 24 hours, seven days a week, until the project is complete in Spring of 2025.Motorists are asked to be prepared for stopped or slowed traffic and to expect delays during peak traffic hours.Motorists should be alert for vehicles entering and exiting the work zone and are advised to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Job Market Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Putt-putt tournament remains at the heart of Fun Fest Two-year bridge repair soon underway on John B. Dennis Hawkins County Commission to choose new county attorney Tusculum yard sale proceeds to help improve look, feel of residence halls A working history: Carter Fold Festival honors family, music in Hiltons Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux coming to Bristol ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.