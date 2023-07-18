Local News Logo

KINGSPORT — A two-year project to repair the bridge on John B. Dennis Highway over the South Fork of the Holston River will start on Wednesday, officials said.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there will be temporary lane closures nightly on the bridge over the South Fork of the Holston River near Moreland Drive.

