featured Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Feb 1, 2023 3 hrs ago KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford-F250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive.Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m.Gregory Leon Bell, of Indiana, was cited for failure to yield.The collision delayed traffic in the area for several hours.According to a crash report, McCulloch was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue, headed south on South Wilcox Drive, while Bell was heading east on East Industry Drive.Bell turned right onto Wilcox Drive without stopping for the red light and struck the Rogue with McCullock and Wolfe inside. The Rogue then toppled over on its side.Authorities said in the report they believed the women suffered minor injuries in the crash.