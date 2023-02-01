Kingsport Police logo
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford-F250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive.

Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m.

