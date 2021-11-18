KINGSPORT — A two- vehicle crash on Stone Drive Wednesday afternoon sent five people to the hospital and backed up traffic in both directions for more than 30 minutes.
The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. between Indian Trail Drive and Executive Park Boulevard, when the driver of a Toyota RAV4 pulled out of a private parking lot into the path of a Honda Civic, the Kingsport Police Department said.
The collision flipped the Toyota onto its roof.
According to the KPD, all of the occupants in both vehicles were transported to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries, but none were life-threatening.
The driver of the RAV4 was cited for failure to yield the right of way.