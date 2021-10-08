BIG STONE GAP — Two trail development projects in Lee and Wise counties will see a total of $484,000 in federal matching grants.
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration have awarded the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority $384,725 for development of its Lee County OHV Trail project. Authority staff declined comment on the grant on Thursday.
Big Stone Gap will receive $99,417 for development of its Big Cherry-Straight Fork Ridge Trail interconnect.
One other Southwest Virginia locality — Tazewell County — will receive $150,316 for development of its Cavitt’s Creek Trail expansion.
The Recreation Trails Program grants are based on an 80-20 matching reimbursement and cover non-motorized, motorized and other trail uses. The latest round of grants included more than $2 million for nine projects across Virginia.