FROSTBURG, Md. — A planned free dental clinic and a program to help farmers and food processors find wholesale markets are among $47 million in grant awards by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
ARC officials on Monday announced 52 projects awarded the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative grant program. The POWER grants put federal resources toward Appalachian region communities facing job losses in a declining coal economy.
ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin made the award announcement with ARC 2022 States’ Co-Chair Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, congressional representatives and grantees during a press conference at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.
“Our coal-impacted communities are a vital part of Appalachia’s 13 states and 423 counties. When our coal communities thrive, our entire region is uplifted,” said Manchin. “This latest round of POWER grant funding will not only help struggling coal communities to once again compete in a global marketplace, but also expand support for the creation of new jobs through growing Appalachia’s food economy.”
The ARC awards include $2 million between two far Southwest Virginia projects.
Wise-based free clinic The Health Wagon will get $500,000 to go toward its 10-chair dental clinic now under construction. The ARC grant goes with a previous $1.25 million congressional earmark to help with construction.
The POWER grant, according to Monday’s commission release, will help serve an area where coal jobs have been lost and people face a lack of dental insurance. As many as 2,000 patients will be served by the clinic — a partnership between The Health Wagon and Lincoln Memorial University’s School of Dentistry — in its first year, and four clinic jobs will be created. Another six dental school students will also train at the clinic in the first year of operation.
Duffield-based Appalachia Sustainable Development was awarded $1.5 million for its Food Sector Workforce Expansion in Central Appalachia. That project, aimed at helping agricultural producers and food processing operations access wholesale markets, will:
• Address employment gaps
• Develop better logistic links between producers and institutional customers and retailers
• Improve West Virginia food distribution hubs employment and management practices
Projected benefits from the ASD project include serving, improving and/or creating 243 businesses, creating 53 jobs, serving or improving 345 workers and leveraging $965,000 in private investment.
A third grant of $991,546 went to Johnson City-based Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council for the Appalachian Producers to address the community need for meat processing capacity to serve local farmers in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The project is expected to serve 200 businesses and 18 workers/trainees; develop a workforce development program for providing butchering and related skills; improve 50 businesses and 14 workers/trainees; create one business and 21 jobs; and leverage $5 million in private investment.