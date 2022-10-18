Local news logo

FROSTBURG, Md. — A planned free dental clinic and a program to help farmers and food processors find wholesale markets are among $47 million in grant awards by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

ARC officials on Monday announced 52 projects awarded the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative grant program. The POWER grants put federal resources toward Appalachian region communities facing job losses in a declining coal economy.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video