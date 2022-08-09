WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
St. Charles Health Center Inc. in Jonesville and Clinch River Health Services Inc. in Dungannon each will see $65,500 — part of $1.77 million overall for Virginia — for modernizing data systems to identify patient and community needs. The grant will help improve data quality; advance COVID-19 response, mitigation and recovery efforts; and help prepare for future public health emergencies.
“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said as part of Monday’s announcement. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”
The funds — issued through HHS’ Health Resources and Services Administration — will help strengthen efforts to eliminate inequities in COVID-19 care and outcomes within communities of color and other underserved populations, according to Monday’s announcement.
In 2021, according to HHS, HRSA-funded health centers provided care for 1 in 5 residents in rural areas and 1 in 11 people nationwide. One in three health center patients are living in poverty, and nearly two-thirds are racial/ethnic minorities.
