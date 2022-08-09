local news
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.

