Bays Mountain Park will soon be the home of not just one bobcat, but two as the park looks to replace Kirby the bobcat, who died in late winter.
“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain,” said Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”
Park Ranger Rhonda Goins hopped on a plane on Wednesday, headed to Montana to pick up the two new park inhabitants, who have yet to be named.
Some of the costs of transportation are being offset by a $3,000 donation made earlier this year by Nia Ailshie, a 17-year-old Dobyns-Bennet High School student, who asked for community donations to help the park get a new bobcat.
Bays Mountain staff began looking for a new cat after Kirby died in March at the age of 19.
Instead, they found two.
City officials said the bobcats have been described as "best buds" and "very sweet."
“Park staff are eager to start working with the two brothers,” a press release said.
The bobcats were raised in captivity in Montana. They were born at an accredited zoological facility on May 3 and were part of a litter of four. Their two sisters will be serving as animal ambassadors at another facility.
Once the bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, they will be placed in quarantine while park rangers work to get them accustomed to people and their new environment, city officials said.
Park staff are working on adding several additions to the bobcat habitat to provide both safety and enrichment for the animals.
The names of the park's new residents will be announced at a later date.