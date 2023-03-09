BLOUNTVILLE – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of a Blountville woman.

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Related Death Task Force and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of two people in connection to an overdose death, a press release stated.

