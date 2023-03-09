BLOUNTVILLE – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of a Blountville woman.
An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Related Death Task Force and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of two people in connection to an overdose death, a press release stated.
According to a TBI press release, in July 2022, TBI agents joined detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the suspected overdose death of Peggy Shianne Shelton, 23, after she was found dead at a residence in the 300 block of Cave Hill Road in Blountville.
Her cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by acute fentanyl intoxication.
During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Jason Tyler Easter, 36, and Andrew Landon Jackson, 28, were the individuals responsible for providing the fentanyl to the victim that resulted in her death, the release said.
The Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments last week charging both Jason Easter and Andrew Jackson with one count of second degree murder and one count of Delivery of Schedule II - Fentanyl.
Andrew Jackson was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail Thursday on a $70,000 bond. A hold has been placed on Jason Easter in the Loudon County Jail, where he is currently being held on unrelated charges.