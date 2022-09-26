KINGSPORT – A 29-year-old driver of a Ram pickup truck that swerved across Interstate 81 into oncoming traffic more than two weeks ago died Sunday, police said.
A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, Salisbury, Maryland had been hospitalized since the Sept. 10 crash after his Dodge Ram pickup apparently crossed over the median from the northbound I-81 near the Airport Parkway exit onto the southbound lanes, Patton said.
Merritt’s vehicle first hit the side of a 2018 Ford Transit van driven by 50-year-old Ariel Alberto Garza of Brownsville, Texas and then a Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Leandr Del Rosario Leon, 41, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Merritt’s truck then caught fire, spreading to the double FedEx trailers on Leon’s tractor.
A third driver - Max Alfonso Hidalgo, 53, Fort Bend, Texas – drove his 2020 Chevrolet pickup off the right side of the southbound lanes to avoid the other vehicles but hit an embankment and tree before rolling, Patton said.
The crash and fire blocked southbound I-81 completely and northbound I-81 partially for about seven hours before traffic was restored around 8 p.m. that day.
Garza and his four passengers were uninjured. Leon and a passenger received minor injuries. Hidalgo and his passenger also were uninjured.
The Interstate 81 crash is still under investigation.