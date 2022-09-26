Police News
Metro Creative

KINGSPORT – A 29-year-old driver of a Ram pickup truck that swerved across Interstate 81 into oncoming traffic more than two weeks ago died Sunday, police said.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.

