KINGSPORT — Dozens of volunteers sweated in the afternoon sun on Thursday, loading hundreds of boxes of books into vehicles, all to get ready for this weekend’s mini book fair.
The Friends of Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport are hosting a mini book fair today (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public
A similar event was held about two years ago and is essentially a smaller version of the main book fair held each March.
Gail Preslar, a volunteer with the Friends organization, said about 30 volunteers worked on Thursday, loading 350 boxes of books from storage and then transporting them to the Civic Auditorium. This year’s event is being held because of so many donated books the organization has on hand.
All items collected and sold are locally pre-owned books. Volunteers do not scan books for “gems” to be sold online. At the last mini book fair, about 150 boxes of books were sold in two days.
BOOKS FOR SALE
The mini book fair will have thousands of books for sale in the following categories — fiction, cookbooks, DIY, gardening, crafts, decorating, dictionaries, atlases and gift/little books.
There will not be books from the categories of history, religion, nature, sports, transportation, children’s, music, foreign language or regional. There also won’t be DVDs, VHS tapes, music CDs or video games.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
There is no admission fee for the mini book fair and masks are not required for anyone fully vaccinated. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available for customers and volunteers. Pets or other support animals should remain at home or outside the Civic Auditorium building.
Sales under $25 are cash only. There will not be discount times during the sale, nor will there be $10 bag deals like in the spring sale.
Profits from the book fair are split 50/50 by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport. Each organization uses these funds to support local literacy programs.