A drug deal gone bad led to the murder over the weekend of a Blountville teen who was beaten, strangled and stabbed, authorities said on Monday.
Two men were arrested early Monday in connection with the murder.
Korey Allen Barnette, 23, Anderson Street, Blountville, faces charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Detectives also arrested Mason Dubois, age 21, Anderson Street, Blountville. He was charged with especially aggravated robbery and accessory after the fact.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office first started investigating the incident late Friday when family members found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
When investigators arrived, they found him in a pool of blood with what appeared to be blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, an affidavit stated.
The investigation led to detectives discovering that three friends, including Barnette and Dubois, had stopped at the house earlier, the affidavit stated.
During interviews, Dubois first lied about the incident, but Barnette later confessed to the killing, authorities said.
According to the affidavit, Barnette told investigators that he went to Brown’s home to buy drugs. During the transaction, Barnette became angry at Brown and hit him with his fist, knocking the 17-year-old to the floor.
The affidavit said Barnette told detectives he kicked, strangled and stabbed Brown. He told investigators the knife belonged to Brown and he took the knife away from him, stabbing the boy twice with it.
The affidavit said Barnette took the knife with him and placed it in his home. Deputies later found the knife in a search of Barnette’s home.
According to an affidavit, after Brown was killed, Barnette and Dubois robbed the boy, taking marijuana and a backpack.
Inside the backpack was Brown’s insurance card and baggies of marijuana, authorities said.
Dubois was taken to the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $25,000, authorities said.
Barnette was being held in the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. He has a court date set for Nov. 16.
