Repaving

A pothole is shown among crumbling pavement on Linville Street in the Fairacres neighborhood on Wednesday. The city plans to conduct repaving in the area by fall, but crews will tackle neighborhoods between Memorial Boulevard and Fort Henry Drive first, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said.

KINGSPORT — High priorities for repaving this year will be areas between Memorial Boulevard and Fort Henry Drive, as well as Fairacres, city officials said.

“We’re getting very close to this paving season,” Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager, said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you