A pothole is shown among crumbling pavement on Linville Street in the Fairacres neighborhood on Wednesday. The city plans to conduct repaving in the area by fall, but crews will tackle neighborhoods between Memorial Boulevard and Fort Henry Drive first, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said.
KINGSPORT — High priorities for repaving this year will be areas between Memorial Boulevard and Fort Henry Drive, as well as Fairacres, city officials said.
“We’re getting very close to this paving season,” Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager, said.
McReynolds gave the Board of Mayor and Aldermen an update about the city’s repaving plans this week and presented a list of priority areas, with the top ones being the Thornton, Stratford, Cliffside, Parkcliff, Wesley, and Skyland neighborhoods.
One of the first neighborhoods the city will repave will be Skyland, which could start this summer, McReynolds said.
He added that work in the Fairacres neighborhood should start in the fall, but he noted one major area will be excluded for the time being.
“We’re pulling Watauga out of the Fairacres project, and it’s going to be its own project,” McReynolds said.
He said utility providers have told city officials that there are problems with aging infrastructure below the street. He told the BMA that officials will be studying the street much more closely over the coming months to determine whether the city will have to address the entire street or just portions.
McReynolds said he planned to update the BMA about the Watauga Street repaving project during the summer.
In the meantime, city officials say roads in Kingsport have gotten better and pointed to data showing improvement.
The city uses a data-driven approach to repairing streets that looks at each road scientifically to gauge how much it has deteriorated.
Using the pavement condition index (PCI), a formula that calculates the condition of streets, engineers can see the roads’ condition on a zero-100 scale.
In 2016, the average was 60.65 in the PCI. In 2021, the average was 67.88.
Alderman Darrell Duncan said he felt the city should be close to even more drastic improvement in the scoring index.
“You think we’d be getting close to 70,” he said.
“It does look like we’re moving toward that goal,” McReynolds said.