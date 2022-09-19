Twin Springs High School students attend the Scott County Board of Supervisor meeting in which two students read excerpts from their letters asking for local leaders to help get Twin Springs Road mowed.
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints.
Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to enact change when he had his class write letters to the Scott County Board of Supervisors requesting action to cut down the tall weeds covering much of the rural road many students drive to get to and from school.
“This all started when they were fussing early in the morning in first block,” Bays recalled at the Sept. 7 BOS meeting after two students read part of the letters. “It’s a good opportunity to teach them about local government and proper channels to take. This turned out to be a great experience for them and has given us a lot of material to talk about.”
Not only did the letters spark conversation in Bays’ classroom, but they also brought about action from the Virginia Department of Transportation, which manages roads throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Bays told the Times News that just two days after the meeting the school had received word the weeds would be mowed.
“All of the roads to the school were mowed within the week,” Bays said in an email. “It was great seeing that our letters to the BOS made a difference. The kids were excited that they were able to get something done about the unsafe roadways.”
Kayli Dunn’s letter, along with many others, mentioned the danger of the weeds, which, students said, forced cars to use the other side of the road.
“For new drivers, these weeds are dangerous because we cannot see the edge of the road so we are driving closer to oncoming traffic, which may result in wrecks,” Dunn wrote. “ … Being a new driver is scary enough but weeds coming onto our small road makes it even scarier.”
Other students mentioned fears of hitting unseen animals hiding behind the weeds along with factoring in the inexperience of most drivers near campus.
“As a student who has had her license short of a year and drives to school every day,” Gracie Gibson, wrote, “I do not feel comfortable or safe driving this road.”
Supervisor Selma Hood echoed the students’ concerns.
“It’s really bad,” Hood told the two VDOT representatives at the Sept. 7 meeting. “There is a VDOT sign that is covered by the weeds. This summer has been like a tropical climate. The weeds have grown more quickly. That should be taken into consideration because it is a safety hazard when you’re pulling from a secondary road onto a main road. You can’t see.”
Wade Belcher, VDOT’s maintenance operations manager for Wise and Dickenson counties, who formerly served Scott County, said the department’s best practices manual puts priority on mowing and maintaining primary routes, followed by secondary routes, such as Twin Springs Road.
“We have to mow primary roads three times a summer,” Belcher told the board. “We just completed our second round on primaries and we’re just beginning the second round on secondary routes. We have to do secondary routes twice a year. We can send someone out to address those sort of issues between mowing sequences.”
The board opted to send the students’ letters to Delegate Terry Kilgore and Sen. Todd Pillion before the road was mowed. However, the forwarded complaints also come after the BOS sent a letter to the governor in August seeking help with the county’s unpaved roads.
Scott County has the second-highest number of unpaved roads in Virginia, with about 280, behind only Loudon County, which has 300. Scott County has also seen numerous complaints from its residents living on gravel roads that are subject to washouts, debris-filled gutters from heavy rains, overgrowth and more.
BOS Chairman Danny Mann said at the September meeting that VDOT is lacking funds and employees. He also said leaders had responded to the BOS request regarding unpaved roads. However, a solution is not on the horizon just yet.
“The state said they are looking at some things,” Mann said. “You can only do what you can do with what you’ve got.”
As Scott County waits for a solution from the state, Supervisor Jeremy Herron said the current state of the county’s roads is unacceptable.
“I think there are going to have to be some changes made in Richmond,” Herron said at the end of the September meeting and after the students read their letters. “I invite any of them to come look at (the unpaved roads) in person.
“At the rate we’re going, in five to six years, we’re not going to have any roads. It’s destroying not only our roads, but private property. There is tons of gravel that is ruining pasture land. We’ve got to get a hold on it.”
The next BOS meeting is set for Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 190 Beech St., Gate City at 8:30 a.m. For more information go to www.scottcountyva.com.
You can view the VDOT’s 2022 Statewide Paving Status Map online.