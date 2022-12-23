The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to slightly turn down thermostats as temperatures reach single digits in order to conserve electricity.
"As of Friday morning, temperatures are averaging in the single digits across the entire Tennessee Valley Authority region, pushing power demand past 30,000 MW," a TVA press release said. "TVA expects power demand to remain near this level through Saturday. The power system remains stable and thousands of public power workers at TVA, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and other local power companies are working hard in challenging conditions to keep it that way."
TVA and the 153 local power companies have lowered their thermostats to help conserve electricity and we ask for the public to join in on taking some simple steps to reduce power use without impacting the holidays.
Public safety is our overriding priority, so do not significantly turn down your heat, but lowering thermostats by just one or two degrees makes a big difference.
Delay using washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and high-energy-use appliances until later on Saturday afternoon.
Keep window coverings closed on the non-sunny side of homes but open them if bright sunlight is available to provide additional heat.
“TVA and BTES actively prepare for extreme events like this all year,” Clayton Dowell, interim CEO of BTES, said. “The extreme cold is expected to last through the weekend before warmer temperatures return to the region early next week, which will reduce power demands to more seasonal levels.”
The voluntary reduction is needed to help ensure a continued supply of power throughout the Tennessee Valley region and avoid interruptions in service.