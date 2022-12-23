Local news logo

The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers to slightly turn down thermostats as temperatures reach single digits in order to conserve electricity.

"As of Friday morning, temperatures are averaging in the single digits across the entire Tennessee Valley Authority region, pushing power demand past 30,000 MW," a TVA press release said. "TVA expects power demand to remain near this level through Saturday. The power system remains stable and thousands of public power workers at TVA, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and other local power companies are working hard in challenging conditions to keep it that way."

