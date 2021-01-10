ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Trustee Jim Shanks said on Friday he is offering several options for citizens to pay their taxes in a safe manner which will hopefully alleviate concerns about potential contact with COVID-19.
“We realize that we have a moral responsibility to the people of our community to do our part in attempting to keep everyone safe,” Shanks said. “This objective has proven to be a challenge, but it is our goal to provide the best methods possible to meet both responsibilities. We have attempted to prepare as much as possible for these next few weeks, but there is no perfect plan to combat a situation that is constantly evolving.”
Shanks added, “We have worked closely with Trustees from across the state to gather information and exchange ideas. It is our wish to make everyone as comfortable as possible while doing business with our offices.”
{span}Hawkins County property taxes are payable without interest and penalty until the end of business hours on Feb. 28. On {/span}{span}March 1 and later interest of 1.5% is added each month.{/span}
Paying online
Shanks said online is very secure, quick, and easy, but there is a fee attached to this service. He encourages taxpayers to calculate the cost involved before using the online option. This fee DOES NOT go to the county and is currently nonnegotiable with the service provider. The link to make a payment online is located at https://hawkinscountytn.gov/trustee.html.
Mailing a check or money order
Another option is mailing a check or money order along with the tax notice to: Hawkins County Trustee, 110 E. Main St., Room 203 Rogersville, TN 37857. Make the check/money order payable to the Hawkins County Trustee, and if you want a receipt, include a self-addressed stamped envelope.
Shanks noted that many people choose this method, as there are no fees attached and it is extremely easy. At the end of the tax cycle, however, the Trustee’s Office uses the postmark on the envelope to determine if payment beat the deadline. If the envelope is postmarked on or before Feb. 28, 2021, and received after the deadline then there is no interest penalty.
Rogersville and Church Hill drop boxes
Shanks has placed a drop box outside of both the Church Hill office and the Rogersville office. In Church Hill the box is located outside the downstairs entrance to the City/County Building located at 300 E. Main Blvd. The drop box is on the same side of the building as the Church Hill Police Department.
The Rogersville drop box is placed at the top of the parking area behind the courthouse annex in front of the breezeway connecting the two buildings. Both drop boxes are white with lettering on the front and sides. Do not put cash in the drop boxes. These are available 24 hours a day seven days a week to drop off tax payments.
Making payments at a bank
Shanks noted that one of the more popular choices for making a payment is using the Hawkins County branches of APEX Bank, First Community Banks and First Horizon Bank.
These banks have locations throughout the county including Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville. The 2020 tax payments maybe processed through the drive-up window. When using a bank listed above, you must have your 2020 tax notice and only 2020 taxes may be paid at a bank.
Walk-in payments
The Hawkins County Trustee office in both Church Hill and Rogersville are now open for walk-in payments. However, they often develop lines outside both office locations, and appropriate social distancing is virtually impossible.
“It is a priority for our office to keep the public informed of different ways to pay property taxes and give the public the opportunity to choose a method which makes everyone feel the most comfortable,” Shanks said. “The Trustee Office appreciates the opportunity to serve the public, and should there be any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office.”