TRI-CITIES -- Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities area, the TriPride committee has announced that they have canceled the TriPride Parade and Festival scheduled for Oct. 16.
Organizers expect this will come as a disappointment, not only to the parade marchers, the festival exhibitors, and sponsors, but also to the anticipated 10,000+ attendees from the community. However, this week Tennessee has surpassed the peak from early 2021 in COVID-19 ICU admissions, patients on ventilators, and pediatric hospitalizations.
“While this is a painful decision to make, we know that this will help us protect the community we care so much about,” said Jason Willis, TriPride president. “We can all look forward to being together in the future when it is safer for everyone.”
Organizers remain committed to bringing the TriPride Parade and Festival to the sister cities of Bristol. The cities’ planning partners understand and support the postponement decision, and have expressed enthusiasm about picking up planning for the event as soon as it can be held safely.
In the interim, the group encourages everyone who is able to get vaccinated for COVID-19. “If you haven't already, and you are able, please get vaccinated. This is the best way for things to get back to normal and for us to gather in person again,” Willis said.
The steering committee will be communicating with vendors and sponsors about options to carry sponsorships over to the following year or receive a refund. The group is also looking into alternative ways to celebrate pride this fall and will announce those plans on its Facebook page in the near future.
For more information on TriPride visit its website at www.TriPrideTN.com.