KINGSPORT –Eastman Public Affairs and Corporate Communications received the Best in Show award for its community response to a steam line rupture in 2022.
The Public Relations Society of America Tri-Cities Chapter recognized the region’s public relations and communications professionals for outstanding work at its annual Awards Celebration on Tuesday.
The event featured a Kentucky Derby theme and honored 21 projects with awards of Excellence (first place), Quality (second place) or Merit (third place) in various categories. Judges from the PRSA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter evaluated entries on purpose, research, planning, implementation, creativity, evaluation and budget.
“From Eastman to the Kingsport Chamber and City of Kingsport to independent public relations professionals and local universities and others, these 21 awards earned this evening prove the Tri-Cities area has a plethora of individuals with a high level of communications savviness,” said PRSA Tri-Cities Chapter President Jeff Pizzino, owner of AuthenticityPR.
“I hope other PR/communications pros not yet members of our chapter will join us in elevating our profession locally.”
Five other awards of Excellence were given to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Kingsport City Schools, Eastman and AuthenticityPR.
Six awards of Quality were presented to the City of Kingsport and Eastman, and eight certificates of Merit were given to the University of Virginia at Wise, Eastman and the City of Kingsport.
Mary Ellen Miller, owner of MarketingMel, received the Public Relations Professional of the Year Award for her community relations work during TVA’s Boone Dam project.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the TriCities PRSA’s Public Relations Professional of the Year,” Miller said.
About Tri-Cities PRSA
Established in 2002, the Tri-Cities TN/VA Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is a nonprofit, professional organization of communications specialists across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. These professionals represent a number of businesses and industries in the Tri-Cities, including Fortune 500 companies, leading healthcare organizations, public relations firms, transportation and tourism entities, as well as higher education institutions and nonprofit associations. For more information, visit the Tri-Cities PRSA Facebook page.