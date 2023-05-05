KINGSPORT –Eastman Public Affairs and Corporate Communications received the Best in Show award for its community response to a steam line rupture in 2022.

The Public Relations Society of America Tri-Cities Chapter recognized the region’s public relations and communications professionals for outstanding work at its annual Awards Celebration on Tuesday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you