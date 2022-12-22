featured Tri-Cities New Year's Eve Bash set to ring in 2023 By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Dec 22, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Revelers welcome 2022 during the Kingsport Chamber’s first-ever New Year’s Eve Bash at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in this file photo. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The party is already set to start 2023.The Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash has tickets on sale now as the year starts to close.The New Year’s Eve Bash will take place Saturday starting at 9 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriot. The event is being held by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.Tickets went on sale Friday, and the cost per ticket is $75, the chamber said. This is the second year in a row that the Kingsport Chamber has held the event.The celebration will feature a cash bar and a live band, the chamber said. Appetizers will be available to order. There will also be a breakfast-style buffet that is included with the ticket.The title sponsor is DEM Construction Inc. Associate sponsors include TEC Industrial, Townpark Lofts, Rodefer Moss & Co. and Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.Tickets can be found on the chamber’s website at KingsportChamber.org.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video For more information, contact Stephanie Hernandez at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or call (423) 392-8805. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ticket Sponsor Tri-cities New Year's Eve Advertising Commerce Company Bash Industrial Tec Rodefer Moss & Co. Chamber New Year's Eve Buffet Food Breakfast Politics Music Appetizer Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR