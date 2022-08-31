Local news logo

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Area first responders and the public will meet at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor firefighters, police and other first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks.

The eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be on Saturday, Sept. 10, at BMS — 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee, — and benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Fire Department of New York’s Counseling Services Unit.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video