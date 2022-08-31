BRISTOL, Tenn. — Area first responders and the public will meet at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor firefighters, police and other first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks.
The eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be on Saturday, Sept. 10, at BMS — 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee, — and benefits the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Fire Department of New York’s Counseling Services Unit.
Public invited to take part
While many 9-11 climbs across the U.S. limit participation to first responders, event coordinator and Kingsport firefighter/emergency medical technician Andrew Catron said the Tri-Cities climb drew enough public support in its first year that the public has been welcome to register each year.
“We have gyms, firefighters, police, emergency medical services, churches and youth groups who support the event,” said Catron. “Each year, it’s a big mix of people.”
This year’s participant registration filled up by Aug. 24, but Catron said people can still participate through fundraising, merchandise proceeds and donations. About 600 climbers have registered.
Climbers will arrive by 9 a.m. Sept. 10.
If you are a participant
Participants in this year’s Memorial Stair Climb will use the BMS exterior and grandstand stairways to complete 110 stories of stairs. Each participant will then ring a bell in honor of a fallen first responder they chose to commemorate with their climb.
“It’s not a race or a timed event,” Catron said of the climb. “It’s a memorial event. It’s about commemorating those who have fallen.”
Check-in for the Memorial Stair Climb starts at 7 a.m. and opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m. Participants can enter the BMS south entrance, and signs will lead to the event and ceremony area. EMS personnel will be on site to help ensure participants are hydrated and safe.