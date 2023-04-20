BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Airport could be close to opening a new route to the Windy City.

The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Hub, along with other partners, announced this week it has committed $50,000 toward Tri-Cities Airport’s application for a grant to open a new commercial air service route, according to a press release.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you