BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Airport could be close to opening a new route to the Windy City.
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Hub, along with other partners, announced this week it has committed $50,000 toward Tri-Cities Airport’s application for a grant to open a new commercial air service route, according to a press release.
Airport officials are in the process of raising at least $200,000 in commitments from the community as part of a much larger package to incentivize a direct flight from the TRI to a new destination, most likely Chicago.
TRI Executive Director Gene Cossey said service to Chicago is much more likely with commitments from the Hub and other local partners.
“The Tri-Cities Airport is extremely grateful and enthusiastic about the support for this grant from our community partners,” he said. “The grant is extremely competitive, and the type of support received from the Hub and other regional partners will help us as we go for winning this award. Opening up a route from the Tri-Cities to Chicago would be a tremendous boost for all in the region.”
Dennis Phillips, CEO of the Hub, said he believes the route will open.
“We are confident that with the support of the region’s governments and business community, it will happen. It will make it easier for us to welcome tourists from the Midwest to our great region, while opening up new travel opportunities for all of us here.”
Jerry Caldwell, president and CEO of Bristol Motor Speedway, said it will not just be a boon for tourism. It will be a boon for business as well. He said it could open up business to new markets.
“This will make business travel to and from the Midwest more cost-effective and more convenient,” he said. “That should open up opportunities for our employers to find new customers and clients in Midwestern markets, and to recruit new employees to live and work here.”
Mitch Miller, the Hub’s chief operating officer, agreed. He said it would make it easier to reach out directly to companies doing business in the Midwest and also be able to show off the airport and the region’s business community.
“From an economic development point of view, this will create opportunities to recruit new jobs to the region from the Midwest,” Miller said.
The grant pool available nationally is roughly $15 million.
Tri-Cities Airport is working to bring home around $800,000 of that to match with a minimum goal of $200,000 from community partners and $700,000 in other airport-based incentives.
As many as 45 airports are expected to compete for the grant funds.
“The Hub is all about making our region more economically competitive,” Will Barrett, CEO of Bank of Tennessee, said. “Air service is important to that mission, and Bank of Tennessee is proud to join with our Hub partners to help move it forward.”
Other supporters included Ballad Health and Eastman Chemical Co.