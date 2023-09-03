BLOUNTVILLE — Michael Musick has been part of the world of aviation since before he could walk.

Musick, 46, serves as public safety communications specialist at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville. He has worked at the airport for 24 years.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you