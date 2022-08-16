WISE — A military training exercise in Southwest Virginia translates into free health care to the region for the next eight days.

Area free clinic The Health Wagon is conducting its second partnership with the Department of Defense to host an Innovative Readiness Training Exercise at the Wise County Fairgrounds through Aug. 24.

