Transgender issues, third-grade retention and abortion laws are all part of some of the highest legislative priorities that state lawmakers may face in the upcoming Tennessee General Assembly, area lawmakers said.
One of the biggest issues?
Third-grade retention.
“That’s important,” state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said.
The 113th session of the Tennessee General Assembly convenes Tuesday at noon in Nashville, and legislators will be ready to set and approve a balanced budget for the next fiscal year. But there will be plenty of other battles to be fought.
As the General Assembly starts, several area lawmakers spoke about what may be some of the biggest issues.
Gov. Bill Lee has asked for studies to be conducted on perhaps allowing public-private toll roads. That could be a huge issue.
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, sits on the transportation committee and said he doesn’t see anyone within his district wanting those types of roads.
“I know that the people I’ve talked to locally have no appetite for a toll road — public or private,” he said.
What he does see is a lot of needs in his district such as new bridges and boat ramps. He also said he can see a lot of debate and ironing out issues such as how the Department of Children Services and the Department of Corrections operate. Both departments have seen scathing reports lately of children being in danger and death row injection procedures not being followed.
Area lawmakers said there could also be upcoming debate around transgender issues, particularly for sex-change operations being conducted on minors who are under the age of 18.
Vanderbilt hospital paused conducting gender-affirming surgeries on youth who were under the age of 18, but over the age of 16 in October after state lawmakers wrote a letter asking the hospital to cease.
The hospital ordered the pause but said there had been no gender surgeries on genitals.
State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said it may be a time for the state to take a step forward and make sure it doesn’t occur.
“That’s a big one,” he said.
Hulsey also said he sees another potential battle on the horizon regarding the use of pronouns of students in classrooms. Hulsey appeared as an observer before the Sullivan County Commission a month ago about the issue.
The commission approved a resolution that favored a bill in the General Assembly to protect teachers if they do not use the preferred pronouns of the students. A bill last year was sent to the assembly by state Rep. Mark Cochran, R-Englewood. That bill died, but Hulsey said he thought that Cochran would reintroduce the bill.
“It’ll come around again, and there will be a big fight,” he said.
He said the abortion trigger law will also face some scrutiny.
After Roe v. Wade was overturned last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, Tennessee had a trigger law in place, which took affect 30 days after the law was overturned. But there may be some questions on how far the law went.
Physicians have asked for legislators to look at it, fearful that if they conduct some steps to help save the life of the mother, especially in ectopic pregnancies when the fetus grows outside the uterus, that it could mean jail time for doctors.
There are also questions regarding pregnancies that happen regarding the mother being raped.
Legislators said these all will be topics to be discussed.
But there are several more months left for debate.
“It’s very early in the way we operate,” Campbell said.