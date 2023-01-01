KINGSPORT — Have you taken down your Christmas tree? Or do you wait until New Year’s Day? Or perhaps you hold off until Jan. 6? It might not be the talk of the town, but it’s made for some interesting discussions this holiday season.
In addition to being the Feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 6 is often referred to as Old Christmas — a day that carries with it numerous traditions and superstitions in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
I recently met a lady who warned me not to wash clothes between New Christmas and Old Christmas, lest “I wash a precious soul away.” The various tales say it’s bad luck, and you’ll lose someone you love in the coming year. I’d heard different versions of the “no laundry” rule — some say New Year’s Day, others Old Christmas. Never, though, had I heard it applied to the whole 12 days between New Christmas and Old. But, hey, who wants to take any chances? Besides, no laundry is a Christmas gift in and of itself. Superstitions for the win … right?
A Silent Nativity
On a more serious note related to Epiphany, marking the three wise men’s visit to baby Jesus, local reader and Asbury resident Nancy V. Knight shared a lovely story and her recent photos highlighting what turns out to be a long-held tradition for one of our local churches. (Look for more photos online.)
“Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport has a wonderful Silent Nativity,” Knight wrote. “I photographed the setup, including the Wise Men, who are now waiting in the narthex until Epiphany.”
As it turns out, the story of the Silent Nativity was written by my friend Susan Lodal, a Kingsport resident and church member who agreed to share it here:
“Recent visitors to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church were seen wearing biblical clothing and watching over a small flock of sheep. They did not speak in words, but their message has touched many hearts, reminding us of the events leading to the birth of Jesus Christ in a stable long ago,” Lodal writes.
“The visitors are participants in a Silent Nativity, a project that our church undertook in 1996 when I was serving as the Director of Children’s Ministry. The idea came about when a church member — Darrell Rice — shared an article about A Silent Pageant that had become a tradition in two Presbyterian churches located in Knoxville: Fountain City and First Presbyterian. We decided to make this our tradition also.”
According to Lodal, each of the Sunday school classes from preschool through senior high designed the Nativity people. The 2- and 3-year-old class chose the clothing colors for Mary and Jesus, the 4- and 5-year-old class designed an angel, continuing up through the middle and senior high classes, who designed the shepherds.
“Church members donated fabric and materials, and a small group of adults worked to bring the designs to life: Edythe Buchanan, Judi Easley, Lodal, Barnes Louthan, and Jennie Steffey. Others would be involved in later years when additional improvements were made. It was our intent to represent diversity within the figures, so we designed a variety of skin tones, hair colors, costume styles, and even a shepherdess,” Lodal says.
“At the beginning of Advent, Mary and Joseph began their journey that led them to Bethlehem (a.k.a., front of the Sanctuary) on Christmas Eve. There, they were met by shepherds with their sheep at the stable. An angel watched from a nearby window, and a star shone overhead. The story told by the Silent Nativity is not finished, however. Three Wise Men are traveling to see this child born in Bethlehem and they are bringing gifts to present to him.”
As Knight pointed out, it’s wonderful to see — and share — good news. Thanks to both of you for doing that. Sunday services begin at 11 a.m. at Waverly Road Presbyterian for those interested in visiting the church.
Sullivan County Farm Bureau brings home awards
The Sullivan County Farm Bureau hauled in a slew of awards at the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st annual convention this year, including the prestigious Pinnacle Partnership Award.
The Pinnacle Partnership Award, the highest recognition a county Farm Bureau can receive, recognizes the cooperation among volunteer leaders, agents and staff. Sullivan County Farm Bureau was recognized for reaching the most prestigious standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork.
“This award means everyone in our organization is working hard to advocate for agriculture and for the betterment of our farmers by being the voice of agriculture,” said Sullivan County Farm Bureau President Zane Vanover. “The people involved are its greatest asset and make the organization what it is.”
Vanover was also recognized on stage with the President Award for the county’s exemplary program and service activities in three areas: advocacy, organizational advancement and leadership development.
The Sullivan County Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee was recognized for earning top honors in membership. The Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Achievement Award recognizes a county’s efforts in advocating for and education about agriculture and its importance.
“It is an honor and privilege to be a part of an organization that is based on Christian values, and the dedication to educate our children and our community on the importance of agriculture,” Chairman Emily Crumley said.
A parting word: Time waits for no one
As we head into a new year, I’m reminded the only constant is change. For me, that’s never been more true. Within the past two years, my husband and I have lost two of our parents, moved into a new home, celebrated the marriage of our son and his beautiful wife, and each changed jobs within our respective companies. It’s been a lot.
It’s reminded us how very precious time is … and how important it is to spend as much of that time as possible with the people you love. As author and motivational speaker Michael Altshuler put it, “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.”
So, it’s time to take the tiller. ...
Today marks my final Talk of the Town column — a unique opportunity presented me by our managing editor Rob Walters and one I’ve thoroughly enjoyed for the past three months. I’m proud to have played a small part in the important job this company does to cover the communities we serve on a daily basis.
I have decided to step away from my role with the Times News in 2023. The decision to leave was mine and mine alone. It didn’t come easy. Truth be told, I’ve worked with this company since I was a kid; bet you didn’t know I was a paper carrier, too. They say you know when it’s time. And, for me, it’s time. For family. For friends. For a little “me time” (they tell me that’s a thing). For new adventures. For whatever awaits.
Professional local journalism is crucial to our towns. It’s important work. It’s an essential force in our democracy, both in our communities and in our country. And it’s hard. So be thankful for it. Embrace it. Support it. Engage with it. I know I will.
It’s been my distinct pleasure to bring you stories on everything from sports to education to community news for nearly three decades — 10 years of which we spent gathered around the table every week for Sunday Stories. I wouldn’t change a thing about any of it, because it’s led me to meet so many of you: the colleagues, sources and contributors who have long since become my friends and work family.
I’d say you’ll be missed, but this is not goodbye. You’ll still see me around! It’s just time to hand these reins to the next generation. As T.S. Eliot put it, “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, and next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning.”
Happy New Year, my friends!