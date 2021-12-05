BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys from Cops on Dec. 11.
The event will be held in the parking lot of Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Like last year’s event, Toys from Cops will be conducted in a drive-through fashion.
Children receiving an invitation can pick up their gifts between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. In order to receive gifts, those bringing the child must have the invitation with them as well as identification showing their residence to be Sullivan County.
Any gifts remaining after those have been distributed to children with an invitation will be distributed in the same manner from 1:30 through 3 p.m.
In order to expedite the process, those bringing children to receive gifts are asked to have the trunks of their vehicles empty.
“We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts,” said Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. “Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families.”